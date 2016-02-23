The Game and Young Thug Drag Their Kids Into Their Beef

Complimenting someone’s child is usually a good thing, but the Game and Young Thug officially made it weird. For some time now the Compton rapper and Atlanta rapper, respectively, have been playing a social media version of a flinch contest but have now taken it to an unsettling level by including their children in their game.

In the latest round of their on-and-off again beef, they posted creepy complimentary pictures of each other’s daughters on Instagram with the purpose of, well, who the heck knows for sure?

Young Thug kicked things off by responding to Game’s latest threats with a picture of Chuck Taylor’s baby girl.

Reports the Smoking Section:

The Instagram post was only up for 2.5 seconds before Young Thug quickly deleted it, but not before The Game saw it. The “How We Do” rapper returned the “compliment” by posting posting a screenshot from that popular clip of Young Thug’s daughter going on about how “muhf**kin tide” she was with this shady as hell caption, “Aye, you ain’t have to delete the post, thug….I appreciate you for the compliment on @LittleMissCaliDream… In fact, your daughter cute too bruh – Sincerely, The Game.”

Game responded with a post of his own.

Game followed Thugger’s suit and quickly deleted his post as well. In its place he posted a picture of his daughter with a caption that read, “Good night beautiful baby. Rest comfortably knowing your father would give his LIFE in your honor. #YouveBeenWarned #PlayWithThisOneIfYouWantTo #illTradeItAllForHer #NoRegrets.”

As proud fathers these two should know that child security is their number 1 priority, so lets just hope that the proceed accordingly and keep their kids out their childish antics. Even if it is oddly flattering.

—

Photo: Instagram