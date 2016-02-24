Bart Simpson Remakes Drake’s “Started From The Bottom” Video

The Simpsons series is known for pulling from pop culture, rap culture, politics, and everything in between during their more than two decades on the air. On Sunday (Feb. 21), the longest running American animated show in history paid homage to Drake’s “Started from the Bottom.”



In the clip, Bart becomes a “slum lord” with a whopping $10 burning a hole in his pocket. As any animated child baller in training would do, the eldest of the Simpson crew goes on a budget conscious shopping spree at the $98 Cents store.

Bart’s no Drake, but he too “Started from the Bottom,” and now he’s here.

Check the video below.

Photo: screencap