Hot 97’s Ebro Says Future Has 3 R&B Albums Ready To Go

After dropping three separate music releases in less than a year, Future apparently has more heat in the chamber ready to unload. According to Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, the Atlanta rapper has three full projects on the way.

The release are actually chocked with R&B records, per Darden’s tweet on Monday (Feb. 22).

Future told me he sittin in 3 albums+ of RnB bangers like them ones from then… Shiiiiiiid — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 22, 2016

The most recent of Future’s flood of new projects is EVOL, a digital album that dropped in the first week of February. EVOL sold 100,000 copies to debut atop Billboard’s Hot 100, giving Future his third consecutive No. 1 release in seven months.

With 2016 just really getting rolling, it’s obvious that Future takes no days off. The Future Hive is probably really happy about that.

—

Photo: WENN