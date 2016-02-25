Dee-1 Talks Celibacy & More On The Real

Dee-1 is one of the few rappers to walk it like he talks it, and he definitely uses his platform to promote a positive message towards his fans. Recently as a guest on The Real, the New Orleans artist told the hosts of the program about his pledge to remain celibate before marriage and much more.

Dee-1, born David Augstine Jr., carries a lot of responsibilities on his 26-year-old shoulders. After noting that he’s yet to be married, he opened up about his struggles with celibacy but said to panel guest and CNN anchor Don Lemon that he is indeed staying the course.

“Y’all don’t see a wedding ring on this finger,” explained Dee-1 to applause from the crowd and a response from The Real co-host, Loni Love. ”

Dee-1 added, “So one of my areas I, you know, was having a little struggle with, keeping that walk a little righteous with, was trying to remain celibate before marriage…. Stay with me, stay with me. So I knew that if I could conquer that, I would have a platform of millions. And all I’m a tell y’all is millions of people are watching this.”

Lemon asked the rapper to clarify if he were indeed celibate and “Sallie Mae Back” rapper replied that he was.

Speaking of “Sallie Mae Back,” watch a video of clip of Dee-1 explaining his celibacy walk and a live performance of the single below. There’s also some photos to check out from the show on the following pages.

This episode of The Real makes it television debuts today (Feb. 25) so check your local listings for the times and visit the show’s website for more.

