Kanye West Planning Fashion Show At The Superdome, TLOP Tour On Deck

Kanye West has big plans for the foreseeable future. Yeezy is reportedly planning to hold his next fashion show at the Superdome in New Orleans while there are rumors that he’ll be announcing a tour to support the release of The Life of Pablo soon.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Coming off his Feb. 11 fashion show and record release extravaganza at Madison Square Garden, West is planning to debut his summer clothing line and more new music in a similar style in New Orleans in April, according to sources close to the “Closest Thing to Einstein” rapper . “He’s coming off a high from his New York show,” we’re told. “He’s asked Beyoncé to perform, but it’s unclear if he’ll be performing with her.” We’re told that West is also asking boxing great Mike Tyson to take part in his show, possibly as a model. “He wanted Tyson to be involved in his Madison Square Garden show, but they couldn’t put it together,” says our insider. “Now he wants to try and get Tyson to come to New Orleans.”

As for a new tour, Billboard reports that West will announce it “within the next month.” Recently, West took to Twitter to mention that he plans to drop a new album this summer.

Of course, since Yeezy hasn’t tweeted about the fashion show or tour just yet, take all this info with a grain of salt. But we wouldn’t bet against it, though.

Photo: Felipe Ramales/Splash News/Corbis