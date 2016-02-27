Streaming Wars: Samsung Wants To Buy TIDAL?

Jay Z’s TIDAL has a number of the potential buyers. Samsung is the major player rumored to be in talks to purchase the music streaming service while other companies sniffing around include Google and Spotify.

Reports Page Six:

Phone giant Samsung, which enjoys a long relationship with Jay Z’s music streaming service, has restarted talks to acquire the 16-month-old company, several sources told The Post. Samsung, which is expected to have a big presence at this year’s Oscars, has long been rumored as an interested buyer — and has held on-and-off talks with Tidal. Samsung ponied up some $28 million to sponsor Rihanna’s latest album and tour. The 28-year-old singer is a partner in Tidal and is signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation label. “Samsung is re-engaging; they are working on something really big, and they’re keeping it very quiet in case it leaks,” said a source close to the talks. A spokesperson for Samsung said: “It is our policy to not comment on rumors or speculation.”

When Jay Z revealed his purchase of TIDAL, he kicked off a streaming service battle that now includes Spotify and Apple Music.

The former, along with Google (which has Google Play), has reportedly inquired about purchasing TIDAL, or at least partnering with the service.

TIDAL has experienced some wins include the exclusive release of Kanye West and Rihanna’s latest albums. The service also picked up renowned web series Money & Violence and recently announced T.I. as its latest artist owner.

However, TIDAL has experienced some growing pains like the accidental release of Rihanna’s album, a rotating door of CEOs and users not immediately buying in to the hi-fidelity sound it boasts.

But, you get the feeling that it’s just a matter of time before TIDAL, and thus Jay Z, scores another epic win.

—

Photo: WENN.com