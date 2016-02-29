Anything For A Check: Stacey Dash Explains Her Random Oscars Trolling

It’s safe to say that Chris Rock stole the show as the master of ceremonies at last night’s (Feb. 28) Oscars. But one joke that had everyone scratching their heads was his anointment of Stacey Dash as the director to his Minority Outreach Program.

“I cannot wait to help my people out,” she proclaimed on stage after Rock’s monologue. “Happy Black History Month!”

Was he trolling us? Was it an inside joke? Did the Republicans get to Rock? These were just some of the questions the confusing moment spurred from the show’s millions of viewers.

Not one to let an opportunity for press to pass her by, the controversial Clueless star almost immediately took to her blog on patheos.com to explain her bizarre appearance and reintroduce herself to the world. Part of it reads:

Well, I’m Stacey – with an “e” – and it’s nice to meet you. I was born in the South Bronx, became an actress in Hollywood where I starred in the 1995 movie Clueless. Since then, you won’t believe what happened. (Actually you can read the full story in my upcoming book There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.) Even though I voted for Obama during 2008 – even had a bumper sticker! – I didn’t make the same mistake twice. In 2012, I voted for Mitt Romney – and everyone freaked the hell out about it. Why? Well, black people should support black candidates, I was told. But I’m not one to be told what to do. No matter my skin color, I was going to vote for the best candidate. Since I was blamed, mocked, and ridiculed in the press over supporting a Republican, I’ve spoken out about a LOT of stuff that black people try to stuff down my throat. For example, I spoke out against Black History Month. ( Why should there be such a thing? Haven’t we had more than just one month’s worth of accomplishments? Here my thoughts HERE.) Plus, I spoke out against the #OscarsSoWhite controversyHERE. My take? We need to stop complaining about white people oppressing us, we shouldn’t boycott the Oscars, and we need to support Chris Rock the host. Which brings me to the joke. When they added ME to increase the diversity, I’m sure many black people rolled their eyes. I’m not “black enough,” they say. But guess what? I’ve heard that all my life. I would rather be a free thinking, black than a cookie cutter black who thinks – and votes – just like all my friends.

We’re sure the pleasure was all hers.

Peep the clip below and let us know what you think.

—

Photo: screen cap