Stevie J Catches The Fade Outside NC Club

Stevie J caught the fade while he was exiting a club in North Carolina over CIAA weekend. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star says he left untouched, but video footage clearly shows him getting blessed with the fives.

Reports TMZ:

The brawl with Stevie went down outside Charlotte’s Empire Lounge. There’s a report things got so heated Stevie’s van got shot up, but he insists that’s not the case.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star says the incident was triggered by club security who roughed up a patron. Stevie says since he was hosting the event, the patron thought he was responsible, so when Stevie left the club the guy and his posse jumped him.

While Stevie insists he left unscathed, his pal and blogger FreddyO left with a gash in his head.