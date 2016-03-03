They Don’t Want You To Read DJ Khaled’s Bloomberg Businessweek Cover Story

As DJ Khaled might say during one of his epic Snapchat posts, they don’t want you to you be on the cover of magazines. Well, in the Miami producer’s case, the mysterious “they” couldn’t stop him from covering the latest edition of Bloomberg Businessweek.

DJ Khaled’s status as the lord of Snapchat, the social media app everyone is still trying to capitalize on, has been clutch for the We The Best boss and his growing iconic status. While some say that Snapchat is difficult to grasp, Khaled has found a way to catapult himself into pop culture’s line of sight via the app.

From Businessweek:

Khaled had never heard of Snapchat when a friend suggested he check it out last year. While taking a break from touring last fall, he gave it a shot. “I didn’t really know how to use it,” he says on a recent afternoon in Los Angeles. “I was kind of just talking to myself.” Khaled filmed everything: his grooming routine, his breakfasts, his hot tub, and, especially, a Tuscan-style lion sculpture that he would often shout at while watering his plants. Mostly, he gave advice. He expounded on the importance of quality bedding (“The key to more success is to have a lot of pillows”) and regular meals (“They don’t want you to eat breakfast”). His most dramatic Snapchat moment occurred during a twilight ride on a personal watercraft in Biscayne Bay. “The key is to make it,” he repeated as he got lost on the water. Then he turned the camera on himself and added, “The key is not to drive your Jet Ski in the dark.”

They don’t want you to read the rest of the cover story, but you should totally do that by following this link. Major Key.

—

Photo: WENN