Y’all didn’t forget about Tyler, the Creator, did you? The Odd Future frontman went ahead and spit over Kanye West’s “Freestyle 4″—called “What The F*ck Right Now”—and snapped, along with some charged ad libs from his buddy A$AP Rocky.

The one take video matches the energy of the song, but the studio’s manager will surely be worried about potentially trashed items.

Watch and listen to “What The F*ck Right Now” below.

—

Photo: screen cap