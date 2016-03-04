Bas Too High To Riot, Smoke DZA He Has Risen, & More | Wired Tracks 3.4.16

It’s a good day to be a Hip-Hop fan. Along with a surprise album from Kendrick Lamar and a collaborative mixtape from Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, the Internets were also blessed with full-length releases from Dreamville’s Bas and Harlem-bred rhymeslinger Smoke DZA.

The former’s project is titled Too High To Riot, and don 12 tracks with minimal features. Guests are limited to his Dreamville cohorts J. Cole and Cozz, as well as The Hics, leaving Bas to do most of the heavy lifting, displaying his growth as a MC and songwriter every step of the way.

DZA came correct with He Has Risen, the latest addition to his growing cannon of braggadocios street-savy emceeing. A true stickler for lyrical dexterity, the New Yorker finds occupies his comfort zone over production from his longtime collaborator Harry Fraud.

Stream both albums in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

Smoke DZA – He Has Risen

Curren$y – “Chill”

Your Old Droog – “DYLAN!”

Towkio ft. Vic Mensa – “G W M”

Pablo Dylan & OG Maco – “Bright Lights”

Red Cafe – Dope God Mixtape

Ca$h Out ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Born For This”

Meyhem Lauren ft. Hologram – “Sauce”

Asaad – “1996 Demo Flow”

Kool John ft. Snoop Dogg & IAMSU – “Ahh Shit Gah Damn”