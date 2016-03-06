CLOSE
WATCH: Future Performs On Saturday Night Live, Brings Out The Weeknd [VIDEO]

Future was the “sensational” musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night and held it down. The Atlanta rapper performed “Low Life” and “March Madness.” 

Also, in Drake’s absence, host Jonah Hill spit his “Jumpman” verse while performing the track with Future to close out his monologue.

Safe bet Drizzy will be back on SNL sooner than later.

Watch Future perform “Low Life,” off his EVOL album below, and “March Madness,” off his 56 Nights mixtape, on the flip.

