2 Chainz Talks Bankroll Fresh On The Wendy Williams Show [VIDEO]

Remember when rappers wouldn’t be caught dead getting interviewed by former radio shock jock Wendy Williams for fear of having all kinds of cards pulled? Well, times have changed and on Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, 2 Chainz stopped by and spoke about his new joint album with Lil Wayne, ColleGrove, what it was like to eat a $500 gold flaked burger, and opened up about the untimely passing of his man, Bankroll Fresh.

“He was an authentic rapper – trap rapper from Atlanta,” Chainz said about his departed comrade. “It was super unfortunate, super unnecessary, super senseless, and it made me just want to step up and use my platform for some more positivity.”

Check the interview and learn some things you might’ve never known about your favorite rapper including how he graduated at the top of his class in high school, earned a college degree, and has only one baby mother. A trifecta of wins that’s a rare commodity amongst today’s Hip-Hop stars.

Photo: screen cap