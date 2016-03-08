Future Opens FREEBANDZ Pop-Up Shop In LA [Photos]

Future isn’t letting up on the gas of his flourishing career anytime soon. Today (March 8), the Atlanta rapper launched a FREEBANDZ pop-up shop, in conjunction with his Purple Reign tour, in Los Angeles.

The shop will be open until March 20 and will feature the Spring/Summer 2016 collection of the “Jumpman” rappers FREEBANDZ clothing line and tour merchandise.

Located on Fairfax Ave., fans will also be able to cop gear that includes collabs with brands including Cease & Desist, RSVP and DOPE. During its 2-week run the store will drop nine limited edition tee and will also host a party and meet & greets (Future’s Purle Reign tour hits the Hollywood Palladium in LA on March).

See images of the pop-up, located at 410 North Fairfax Ave, and apparel below and on the followings pages.

—

Photos: Freebandz

1 2Next page »