Lil Uzi Vert ft. Wiz Khalifa & 2 Chainz “Countin,” Tink “Circle The Block,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.8.16

All eyes are on Lil Uzi Vert, a Philadelphia born, Atlanta-bred rapper and a pupil of DJ Drama and DJ Don Cannon. Today, the energetic spitter return with a few viable co-signs in tow on a song titled “Countin,” featuring 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa.

Like much of Uzi’s catalog, his latest release is bolstered by it’s thumping drums and his melodic delivery. Short in stature with energy that can reach the heights of the Empire State Building, Uzi is toned down on Murda Beatz’s production, delivering his boast in Auto-Tuned drenched vocals. His company, Chainz and Wiz, handle the heavy lifting with some hard verses.

Stream Lil Uzi’s “Countin” in Wired Tracks below, along with new music from Tink, Cee-Lo, Willow Smith and more.

Tink – “Circle The Block”

Cee-Lo Green – “God Is A Woman”

Willow Smith – “Susside”

Father ft. Abra & ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Why Don’t U”

Rich Homie Quan ft. B La B – “Neva Switch Up”

https://soundcloud.com/whotothe/joell-ortiz-panda-freestyle

Joell Ortiz – “Panda (Freestyle)”

Que ft. Juicy J – “Gucci Said (Remix)”

N.O.R.E. ft. Manolo Rose & French Montana – “Buckets”

Charles Hamilton – “Defensive Player of the Year”

Open Mike Eagle & Paul White – “Admitting the Endorphin Addiction”

https://soundcloud.com/taeast/the-thousand-hours

TaEast – “Ten Thousand Hours”

Truth Ali & Jonathan Hay ft. Royce Da 5’9″, KXNG Crooked & Planet Asia – “Paradise”/”Does He Love You”

Papoose ft. Nathaniel – “Ain’t Nuthin Like Black Love”

https://soundcloud.com/madeintyo/chocolate-shake

Madeintyo – “Chocolate Shake”

https://soundcloud.com/chesterwatson/frozen-in-time

Chester Watson – “Frozen In Time”