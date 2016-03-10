Chris Brown & Kevin McCall Go At It On Social Media

Former collaborators Chris Brown and Kevin McCall fell out of favor some time ago, but a heated war of words popped off last night via social media. McCall began a Twitter rant aimed at Brown, with Breezy responding in a lengthy and now-deleted Instagram post.

It’s difficult to determine exactly what sparked the beef, but it appears that McCall, who worked with Brown on “Deuces” and other hits, but it appears a contract dispute between the pair is at the root.

“[W]e need to sit down and handle this business. I tried the adult business route. I feel my kindness is being taken for weakness,” tweeted McCall early on Wednesday (Mar. 9).

McCall then launched into a series of tweets that eventually got on Brown’s radar, and it was an explosive retort that also featured the singer mentioning his Blood gang ties.

Brown also posted memes along with his response but has since moved on by deleting everything. McCall says he’s done with the issue for now as well and vowed to focus on his career.

Check out some of the tweets and social media chatter that went down between Chris Brown and Kevin McCall on the following pages.

[h/t VIBE]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »