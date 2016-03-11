50 Cent Announces He’s Quitting Instagram [PHOTOS]

The legal woes of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have been on display for the world, along with some comical trolling from the Queens rapper and mogul. It appears now that Fif has had enough of using the social media site Instagram, and will be handing the reigns over to staff.

Thursday night, 50 opened up with an Instagram post showing a black and white image of a homeless person with the following caption, “The system is so messed up, the law applies differently to people based on the personal perception of them. It’s amazing how bad it is it’s sad.”

He followed with another image of a homeless person and the words, “When you make money you become a target. Not only by people who feel there competitors, but by system it self. The lawyers take someone’s case to go after your hard earned money pro bono.”

Just this week, 50 seemingly dodged a legal bullet when he was able to reach a bankruptcy deal amid speculation that his constant flossing of cash and riches on Instagram caused the judge and lawyers in the case to question the validity of his financial status. Even after the bankruptcy judgement, 50 took to Instagram with wads of cash bursting from his pants.

After a few more posts, 50 ended his Intagram rant by saying he’s no longer going to use the service.

“I’m done with IG after tonight, someone else will operate it for me,” he wrote.

