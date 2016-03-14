Kendrick Lamar’s Untitled Unmastered Album Debuts At No. 1

There are relatively few artists who can drop a surprise album that people will actually care about. Kendrick Lamar is part of that small fraternity since his Untitled Unmastered album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Reports Billboard:

Kendrick Lamar’s surprise Untitled Unmastered album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 178,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 10, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 142,000 were in pure album sales. The set was released without advance notice on March 4 and gives Lamar his second chart-topping set in less than a year, following To Pimp a Butterfly. The latter (his first No. 1) was released on March 16, 2015, and bowed atop the list with 363,000 equivalent album units in its first week, of which 324,000 were in pure album sales.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s ColleGrove album came in at no. 4 on the Billboard 200 with ColleGrove with 53,000 units sold.

According to K-Dot, Untitled Unmastered consists of demos from the Too Pimp A Butterfly recording sessions.

Demos from To Pimp A Butterfly. In Raw Form. Unfinished. Untitled. Unmastered. https://t.co/YlAszcK4e4 — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 4, 2016

—

Photo: screen cap