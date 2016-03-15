Kanye West Made Some Changes To The Life Of Pablo

As a consummate perfectionist, Kanye West really had no choice but to make a few changes to The Life of Pablo. An apparent updated version of Yeezy’s seventh studio album is up for TIDAL users to enjoy.

The changes, though minor, didn’t go unnoticed by a crafty Reddit user who peeped lyrical and sonic tweaks to the Rihanna-assisted “Famous.” According to user Jay Elec, it “sounds like” Nina Symone’s vocals “are layered under Rihanna’s,” and the bajan pop star’s “vocals in general have a lot more reverb” making them less “ear piercingly loud” than the previous version.

On the lyrical end, the line “ “She be Puerto Rican Day Parade wavin’” has been switched to “”She in school to be a real estate agent.”

Last week West tweeted that he was still putting the finishing touches on the highly-anticipated project. It’s unclear if he’s done making changes.

