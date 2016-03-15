Jay Z Asked For A Free ‘Make Donald Drumpf Again’ Cap, Allegedly

Jay Z is woke, but he expertly chooses when and where to make his political statements. John Oliver, of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver fame, dropped dime on one of Hova’s potential ways of commenting on the presidential election.

Reports Page Six:

Appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday, fellow talk show host John Oliver explained how the rapper, 46, expressed interest in his satirical “Make Donald Drumpf Again” caps. Oliver used the GOP candidate’s own campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” as inspiration for the tongue-in-cheek phrase that aims to, as Oliver puts it, “separate the mascot of ‘Donald Trump’ from the man.”

The caps were readily available, but dwindling, via HBO for a cool $17.50, but Hova wanted to cop one for free.99, allegedly.

Over 35,000 caps have been sold at cost through HBO’s website and the “Last Week Tonight” host joked about the millionaire Brooklyn native requesting one for free. “Apparently Jay Z’s people called HBO asking for a hat,” Oliver told Colbert. “I’ll say this for a start: buy the hat, Jay Z. Jay Z wanted one for free. He’s done very well — spring for a hat. Let it trickle down. That’s how economics works, right?”

Well, we know the Jigga Man won’t be going broke anytime soon.

Also, we doubt Jay Z himself said “Get me a free hat,” but y’all don’t care. Politics as usual.

