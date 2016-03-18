Kanye West Announces Pop-Up Shop In NYC

It doesn’t take a genius to note that music and fashion are two of Kanye West‘s passions. Both come together as there will be a The Life Of Pablo inspired pop-up shop in New York City this weekend.

Expect plenty of Pablo merch and maybe some Yeezy Season 3 gear at the store located at 83 Wooster Street in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood. Don’t come looking for any TLOP CD‘s, though, Yeezy’s off that wave.

The spot will be open from 4-8pm on Friday and from 12pm – 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/710552827203076097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Photo: WENN.com