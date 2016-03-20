WATCH: Drake Closes Out SXSW Festival At Fader Fort

Of course one of the most anticipated set at this year’s SXSW was OVO’s at the Fader Fort. Drake himself was on hand at the showcase and performed to close out the set.

Reports Page Six:

Fader Fort Presented by Converse closed out it’s fifteenth year with arguably the biggest show of the festival, one starring the “Hotline Bling” emcee — whose first magazine cover was the Sept. 2009 issue of Fader and who also fronted the publication’s 100th issue — and four acts off of his label, OVO Sound.

The label’s mini-showcase took up the final two hours of the day’s festivities, with the rapper’s latest signing, the mysterious R&B act dvsn, first to hit the stage. Next up was teenage crooner Roy Wood$, who was followed by the duo Majid Jordan, whose self-titled debut earned rave reviews when it was released last month. After them was PartyNextDoor, perhaps the most established of OVO’s roster other than the not present iLoveMakonnen.

As excited as the crowd was to see Drake’s label mates, it was clear who everyone was waiting for. And sure enough, the enormous crowd let out a deafening roar when Drake hit the stage.