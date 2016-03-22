Mannie Fresh Says Lil Wayne & Birdman Still Have Beef

Mannie Fresh has probably seen in all behind the scenes with the Cash Money Records crew as he’s been there since the start of their successful climb. In an exclusive chat with Genius, the New Orleans producer shared that despite collaborating on a new song, Lil Wayne and Birdman are still at odds with one another.

Last month, hopes were high that the Cash Money strife was mended with the release of the track “Hate” from Mannie Fresh’s upcoming studio album for Mass Appeal Records. Although Fresh managed to get the artists in one room for a handful of tracks, he admitted that the rift is wider than many thought.

As he explained how easy it was to get Juve and Wayne to collaborate, he mentioned Birdman’s willingness to work on the record as well.

From Genius:

By sheer coincidence, I wind up bumping into Baby and I was like, “Dude, I would love if you introed this song.” He was like, “Send it to me, it’s done.” I can see how paperwork and foolishness can destroy something. Everything is not resolved with him and Wayne, but I overcame it by saying to them, “We can resolve all that behind the curtain, but for now, let’s make music for the people.” When it all started coming together, the brotherly love came out. We did the song, then, “I wish you the best, we should do it more often.” The incredible thing is, I probably got like three more songs with Wayne and Juve. When we got in there, Wayne of course was like, “Pull up another track.” So I did, and he did that one, and I did the same thing. We probably did five songs that night, songs with that old Cash Money sound. The hard part is convincing them to do the whole [Hot Boys] album.

Check out the rest of Mannie Fresh’s interview with Genius by following this link.

—

Photo: Instagram