J. Cole Named Headliner For Lollapalooza 2016

J.Cole has enjoyed a good run in 2016 thus far with his Dreamville camp making moves, but his star is continuing to rise as well. The Fayetteville, N.C. rapper was named as one of the headliner’s for this year’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, J.Cole joins fellow headliners Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and LCD System on the main stages. The festival, which begins on July 28, will be held in the Windy City’s Grant Park.

From the Tribune:

Also, among the 170 bands and artists scheduled to play on eight stages as Lollapalooza marks its 25th anniversary with the first four-day festival in its history are Lana Del Rey, Future, Ellie Goulding, Major Lazer and Disclosure. Jane’s Addiction, the band led by Lollapalooza co-founder Perry Farrell and the festival’s first headliner in 1991, will share a bill with four-time Lolla performers the Chili Peppers on July 30. It shapes up as the weekend’s one overtly nostalgic look back at the festival’s origins. But newer acts dominate the lineup announced Wednesday, with hip-hop and electronic music playing a larger role alongside rock, which was the festival’s primary emphasis in the ’90s.

According to the paper, all one-day and four-day general passes have been sold out and capacity daily for the events is expected to be 100,000.

Check out the full Lollapalooza lineup below.

—

Photo: WENN