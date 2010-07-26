Diddy To Be Sued By The City Of New York For $996,000

New York City officials are investigating a number of residents including Sean “Diddy” Combs after they say they collectively owe the city an estimated $1.9 billion.

Diddy’s flagship company, Bad Boy Entertainment, is facing legal action for illegally plastering posters around the city leaving them with a $996,000 bill that has reportedly yet to be paid.

According to the New York Daily News, Finance Commissioner David Frankel is fed up with Diddy and the several other people that account for the city’s billion dollar debt.

He tells the NYDN,

“We are going to find these people. We’re going to turn them upside down by their ankles and we’re going to shake them until the money comes out of their pockets.”



A spokesman for Bad Boy has since described the bill as a “bureaucratic error”, and tells the NYDN that it was “paid by a partner company three years ago but the city hasn’t updated the record.”

A city spokesman said lawyers are reviewing the issue.

Doug E. Fresh and Remy Ma’s defense lawyer are also being investigated for their unpaid bills.