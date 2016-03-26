Kid Cudi Drops “The Frequency” [LISTEN]

Kid Cudi has been hanging with Kanye West and Plain Pat, so he was bound to drop a new tune. That said, the rapper turned actor and still rapper drops a new cut called “The Frequency.”

This is definitely lonely stoner type music. The numbing groove is produced by Cudi, Mike Dean and Plain Pat.

Cudi was recently spotted in the studio with Yeezy working on Turbo Grafx 16.

Listen to “The Frequency” below.

https://soundcloud.com/cudderland/the-frequency

—

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella