Is it ever too late to have an album release party? On Friday night (March 25), 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne held such festivities for their recently released ColleGrove project at Prive in Atlanta.

For those of you concerned, like TMZ—yes, Weezy was seen clutching a double cup.

One guess what he was sipping on?

Check out photos from the festivities below and in the gallery.



—

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

1 2 3 4Next page »