Big K.R.I.T. “So Bad,” Big Sean “Get My Shit Together,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.28.16

“You ever wanted something so bad, like so bad, like so bad, that you went and got it?” Fueled by that question, Big K.R.I.T. celebrates the five-year anniversary of his beloved mixtape Return of 4Eva with a track titled “So Bad.”

In its early moments, the song is akin to an early 2000s release from The Diplomats, due to the soulful loop used by Krizzle.

Along with K.R.I.T.’s “So Bad,” this edition of Wired Tracks also features a freebie release from Big Sean called “Get My Shit Together.” Peep the songs below.

