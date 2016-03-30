Chris Brown Slanders Kehlani, Rides For Kyrie Irving

Unfortunately, Chris Brown making a poor decision should come as a surprise to no one. This time, the R&B crooner took to Twitter to slander and mock Kehlani over her recent suicide attempt.

“Girls be mad at a ni**a for f*cking around wit b*tches but her DMs got more names then [sic[ the Declaration of Independence #YEAHIMTHROWINGSHADE,” tweeted Brown.

He added, “They look like they have stank sex.”

Brown also made it clear, in a very crass way, that he thinks Kehlani suicide attempt was simply an attention grab. To be fair, Brown is not the only one with this theory.

Peep Brown’s tweets below and on the flip. Screen capped for the inevitable deletion—but so far, he says he give no f*cks what you think.

Photo: Instagram

