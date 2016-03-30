Drake Covers SLAM w/ DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry [Photos]

Some basketball journalism purists will surely be mad, but magazine need to be sold and the concept is dope. Drake covers the latest issue of SLAM alongside Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

They’re repping the 6, and it makes sense.

Says SLAM:

And why this cover? Why now? If it was as simple as SLAM being the “hip-hop basketball magazine,” a description bestowed on us for years by outsiders (if not us), we would have put a rapper on the cover years ago. It had to be the right rapper, which Drake, with his millions of fans, upcoming album and official role as the Raptors Global Ambassador, is. And it had to be the right players, which Kyle and DeMar, fresh off their All-Star spots and still hungry for their first SLAM cover, certainly are. And the right timing. With the upstart Raptors poised to go on the franchise’s deepest Playoff run ever, our Playoff Issue certainly fit that bill. Hope you guys agree.

SLAM no. 198 hits newsstands next week.

Drake’s new album, Views From The 6, should be out right around the time the NBA playoffs begin.

See photos and the full cover below and on the flip.

—

Photos: SLAM

1 2Next page »