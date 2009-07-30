Drake To Star In New TV Sitcom

Hip-Hop’s current # 1 draft pick Drake is about to regress back to his old ways. Lil’ Wayne’s new found homie will be developing a new comedy series to air in his native Canada. Drake will also star in the television show entitled “Us and Them” with Mazin Eisadig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sitcom will be based around two best friends who are total opposites as they try to make their way into the entertainment industry.
Prior to being heralded as the possible heir to the Hip-Hop throne, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was a popular mainstay on Canadian and U.S. television starring in the teen drama “Degrasi: The Next Generation.” Drake played popular student Jimmy Brooks who was cut down to a wheelchair after being shot by a classmate. His acting credits also include appearing on the cable series “Soul Food.”
In related news, Drake and Lil’ Wayne kicked their “America’s Most Wanted Music Festival” tour off on Monday with cohorts Nicki Minaj, Mack Maine, Jae Millz, and Gudda Gudda. The tour also features Soulja Boy, Young Jeezy, and Jeremih. Drake recently told MTV that his doctor advised him to opt out of the tour or risk further injuring his torn ACL injury.
“I didn’t really get any approval from my doctor, but I made a personal decision 48 hours ago that I’d be letting a lot of people down if I didn’t show up and at least show them I’m there for them.”
Unfortunately for Drake’s avid fan base, he will not perform his own set. Instead he will cameo during Lil Wayne’s set when other Young Money artists are showcased.
“It’s too much of a risk…If I tear my ACL again, the doctors say I might not be able to walk again. I have to be cautious.”
Drake’s debut album is scheduled for release this fall. Check out some of his acting reel below and concert dates.
Here is the “America’s Most Wanted Music Festival” tour itineary:
July 27 – Scranton, PA @ Toyota Pavilion
July 29 – Saratoga, NY @ Performing Arts Center
July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Post Gazette Pavilion
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Susquehanna Bank Center
August 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
August 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Amphitheater
August 5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Pavilion
August 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Nissan Pavilion
August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater
August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater
August 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheater
August 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD
August 14 – Irvine, CA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
August 15 – Concord, CA @ Sleep Train Pavilion
August 17 – Vancouver, BC @ GM Place
August 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
August 20 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 23 – Dallas, TX @ Superpages.com Center
August 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Theme Park Resort
August 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Verizon Wireless Music Center
August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
August 30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Amphitheater
September 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
September 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
September 6 – Sunrise, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center