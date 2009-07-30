Drake To Star In New TV Sitcom

Hip-Hop’s current # 1 draft pick Drake is about to regress back to his old ways. Lil’ Wayne’s new found homie will be developing a new comedy series to air in his native Canada. Drake will also star in the television show entitled “Us and Them” with Mazin Eisadig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sitcom will be based around two best friends who are total opposites as they try to make their way into the entertainment industry.

Prior to being heralded as the possible heir to the Hip-Hop throne, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was a popular mainstay on Canadian and U.S. television starring in the teen drama “Degrasi: The Next Generation.” Drake played popular student Jimmy Brooks who was cut down to a wheelchair after being shot by a classmate. His acting credits also include appearing on the cable series “Soul Food.”

In related news, Drake and Lil’ Wayne kicked their “America’s Most Wanted Music Festival” tour off on Monday with cohorts Nicki Minaj, Mack Maine, Jae Millz, and Gudda Gudda. The tour also features Soulja Boy, Young Jeezy, and Jeremih. Drake recently told MTV that his doctor advised him to opt out of the tour or risk further injuring his torn ACL injury.

“I didn’t really get any approval from my doctor, but I made a personal decision 48 hours ago that I’d be letting a lot of people down if I didn’t show up and at least show them I’m there for them.”

Unfortunately for Drake’s avid fan base, he will not perform his own set. Instead he will cameo during Lil Wayne’s set when other Young Money artists are showcased.

“It’s too much of a risk…If I tear my ACL again, the doctors say I might not be able to walk again. I have to be cautious.”

Drake’s debut album is scheduled for release this fall. Check out some of his acting reel below and concert dates.

Here is the “America’s Most Wanted Music Festival” tour itineary:

July 27 – Scranton, PA @ Toyota Pavilion

July 29 – Saratoga, NY @ Performing Arts Center

July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Post Gazette Pavilion

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Susquehanna Bank Center

August 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

August 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Amphitheater

August 5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Pavilion

August 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Nissan Pavilion

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater

August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheater

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD

August 14 – Irvine, CA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

August 15 – Concord, CA @ Sleep Train Pavilion

August 17 – Vancouver, BC @ GM Place

August 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

August 20 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 23 – Dallas, TX @ Superpages.com Center

August 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Theme Park Resort

August 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Verizon Wireless Music Center

August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

August 30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Amphitheater

September 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

September 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

September 6 – Sunrise, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center