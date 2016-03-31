CLOSE
Bryson Tiller ft. The Weeknd “Rambo (Remix),” A$AP Mob “Presidents,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.31.16

The Weeknd goes jacking for beats, but don’t worry, he comes in peace. Abel delivers a remix of his associate Bryson Tiller’s T R A P S O U L standout “Rambo.”

The Weeknd and Tiller were spotted together backstage during the former’s “The Madness” fall tour last year. A photo of the two led many to infer that a formal collaboration was on the way. While that’s yet to materialize, peep the “Rambo (Remix)” in Wired Tracks below.

A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Rocky – “Presidents”

Curren$y & Sledgren – Revolver EP

Snakehips ft. Anderson .Paak – “Money On Me”

https://soundcloud.com/mickjenkinsmusic/the-artful-dodger-prod-by-kaytranada-thempeople

Mick Jenkins – “The Artful Dodger”

Swizz Beatz – “Represent Tonight”

OG Maco – “As A Man 2”

OG Maco – “So Simple”

Bishop Nehru – “$acred Visions”

Ron Browz ft. 2 Milly, Dave East, N.O.R.E., Smoke DZA & Cory Gunz – “El Chapo (Remix)”

Forest – “Underdog”

