Bryson Tiller ft. The Weeknd “Rambo (Remix),” A$AP Mob “Presidents,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.31.16

The Weeknd goes jacking for beats, but don’t worry, he comes in peace. Abel delivers a remix of his associate Bryson Tiller’s T R A P S O U L standout “Rambo.”

The Weeknd and Tiller were spotted together backstage during the former’s “The Madness” fall tour last year. A photo of the two led many to infer that a formal collaboration was on the way. While that’s yet to materialize, peep the “Rambo (Remix)” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

