Bryson Tiller ft. The Weeknd “Rambo (Remix),” A$AP Mob “Presidents,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.31.16

The Weeknd goes jacking for beats, but don’t worry, he comes in peace. Abel delivers a remix of his associate Bryson Tiller’s T R A P S O U L standout “Rambo.”
The Weeknd and Tiller were spotted together backstage during the former’s “The Madness” fall tour last year. A photo of the two led many to infer that a formal collaboration was on the way. While that’s yet to materialize, peep the “Rambo (Remix)” in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: YouTube
A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Rocky – “Presidents”
Curren$y & Sledgren – Revolver EP
Snakehips ft. Anderson .Paak – “Money On Me”
https://soundcloud.com/mickjenkinsmusic/the-artful-dodger-prod-by-kaytranada-thempeople
Mick Jenkins – “The Artful Dodger”
Swizz Beatz – “Represent Tonight”
OG Maco – “As A Man 2”
OG Maco – “So Simple”
Bishop Nehru – “$acred Visions”
Ron Browz ft. 2 Milly, Dave East, N.O.R.E., Smoke DZA & Cory Gunz – “El Chapo (Remix)”
Forest – “Underdog”
