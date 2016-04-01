Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo Now On Apple Music & Spotify, “Living” Album

Kanye West‘s new album, The Life Of Pablo, is now available on Apple Music and Spotify, but there’s a catch. Since it’s a “living” album, Yeezy will continue to tweak it with new versions of songs over the coming months.

The LP’s proper first single is “Famous,” featuring Swizz Beatz and Rihanna.

The remastered version of TLOP, originally released on February 13 as a TIDAL exclusive is now streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

Guess Yeezy saying is his album will never be on Apple didn’t work out. If you want to cop the album outright, for $20, right here.

