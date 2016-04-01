Lululemon’s Beyoncé Jab Had The BeyHive Forming Like Voltron

Athletic clothing company Lululemon got an eyeful of the BeyHive yesterday after someone in their social media team saw reason to take a couple of jabs at Beyoncé. Although the jabs were light taps, that didn’t stop Queen B’s supportive fans from going all the way in on Twitter.

As reported by the good folks at Complex, everything came to a head after a fan tweeted that Lululemon’s position in the athletic apparel game was going to change after the release of Bey’s new Ivy Park athletic fashion line. The company’s social media team responded with, “We don’t plan to bow down to the Queen B when it comes to workout gear, but you know we’re going to keep buying her albums.”

Naturally, all hell broke loose from that point on especially after a Twitter made another innocent comparison which prompted the Canadian company’s Twitter account to call Ivy Park an “imitation” of their brand. From that point on, it was curtains for the company. For the record, the company did try to apologize and deleted the tweets but the damage was already done.

Check out some of the BeyHive’s best Twitter responses to Lululemon’s Beyoncé jab on the following pages. If we missed any of your faves, sound off in the comments section.

