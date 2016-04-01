Katt Williams Faces A Fed Up Judge In Court [VIDEO]

It seems like a Georgia judge is starting to get fed up with Katt Williams out of control antics. After getting arrested for taking an L at the hands of a 17-year-old Luke Wash, the troubled comedian appeared in court for his bail hearing and learned that he’s walking on Taylor Swift thin ice.

After telling Williams to “Slow down,” the judge added, “It’s not a popular decision to have you released on bond,” before warning, “They’re looking for any reason to put you back in the can. Don’t give them the reason to do that.”

There’s no reason to believe that Katt Williams will heed the advice of the sentimental judge, but we can only hope the man gets the help he needs before he finds himself facing one of those “life comes at you fast” moments.

