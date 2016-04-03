Kendrick Lamar Kicked It With The Final Four Show [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar joined Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Clark Kellogg on the Final Four Show on TBS yesterday (April 2). After Barkley mentioned how much his daughter loves the Compton rapper, they got down to business.

Reports HotNewHipHop:

Over the course of the interview, Kendrick rates his skills as a basketball player (8.5/10) and critiques Charles Barkley’s rendition of “One Shining Moment” as well as an impromptu freestyle rapped by Ernie Johnson alongside Nicki Minaj from an old episode of Inside the NBA. He’s not afraid to point out either man’s cringeworthy vocals, but he maintains that they killed it attitude-wise.

Kendrick Lamar stays winning.

Watch below.

.@kendricklamar joins "The #FinalFour Show" on #TBS before his NCAA March Madness Music Festival performance tonight https://t.co/R0aopByL4R — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) April 2, 2016

Photo: screen cap