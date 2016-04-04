Iggy Azalea Hit With $391K Tax Lien

Iggy Azalea‘s 2016 isn’t off to the greatest of starts. Besides dealing with the fallout of Officer D’Angelo Russell helping to reveal that her fiance Nick Young allegedly stepped out on her, she owes the IRS $391,000.

Reports TMZ:

Uncle Sam just slapped the rapper with a huge tax lien — $391,056.55 in unpaid income taxes from 2014. Remember, that was a huge year for Iggy, since her debut album “The New Classic” dropped … and became a huge hit.

Great timing … since she’s not dealing with allegations her guy cheated or anything. Oh wait.

You can always count on the taxman … to make a REALLY bad situation, way badder.