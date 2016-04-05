Drake Drops 2 News Songs, “Pop Style” ft. Jay Z & Kanye West and “One Dance”

Drake season is finally upon us, for real this time. The Toronto dropped a pair of new cuts today, “One Dance” and “Pop Style.”

While recently some leaked songs made their way onto the Internets, these tunes are official with a whistle considering they’re available iTunes.

“One Dance” is a reggae flavored number that features Wizkid and Kyla. “Pop Style” is emo-lover boy Drake dropping pointed bars and features The Throne, as in Kanye West and Jay Z. Yeah.

View From The 6 is allegedly dropping in April, and it looks it just may happen. Both new tracks are available exclusively at Apple Music, right here. Let us know what you think of these cuts in the comments.

Pop Style is produced by Myself and @SEVNTHOMAS with add prod by @OVO40 @Boi1da 🏄🏄🏄 — Frank Dukes (@FrankDukes) April 5, 2016

https://twitter.com/Drake/status/717368321574875138

https://twitter.com/Drake/status/717368672038350852