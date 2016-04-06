Desiigner’s “Panda” Has Charted Higher Than Any Future Song, Ever

“Panda” rapper Desiigner, who has been accused of biting Future, just saw his hit song chart higher on Billboard than any song Future has ever made. How does this happen?

According to this week’s charts, Desiigner’s debut single clocked in at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Future, who has dropped three albums and five mixtapes in the last calendar year, has seen two of his songs, “Where Ya At” and “Low Life” only get as high as 28.

“Panda” has gained popularity since it was announced that Desiigner was the newest signee to Kayne West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in February. The song appeared as a snippet on West’s The Life Of Pablo album, prompting many to wonder if that was indeed Future rapping on the track.

In the past week “Panda” invaded the sports world twice. Desiigner performed the song while walking to the ring with boxer Adrien Broner.

The song popped up again when Shaquille O’Neal used it as his intro to the ring for his Wrestlemania Battle Royal match.

Two high profile athletes using your song as theme music is bound to translate into sales. This has to be the main reason how a song by an artist obviously borrowing his style from another, is achieving more Billboard chart success than the originator. It remains to be seen if Desiigner can duplicate “Panda” and avoid becoming a one-hit wonder. His only other song, “Pluto,” just so happens to also be the name of Future’s first album.

