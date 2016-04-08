Did Andre 3000, Chris Rock & Other Stars Gather At Q-Tip’s House For New LP?

Andre 3000 remains one of the more elusive rap superstars in recent times, but his appearance with a bevy of other celebrities at Q-Tip’s house this week sparked some hope. Chris Rock claimed that he, Dave Chappelle, The White Stripes’ Jack White and others were working on a new 3 Stacks album but was it all jokes or serious business?

In the days after the moving memorial for A Tribe Called Quest member Phife Dawg, it appears that a series of reunions and gatherings took place. None was more star-studded than the collective of creatives that took over Q-Tip’s home and studio in New York. But what really sparked more chatter than any of the photos was an Instagram post from Rock featuring the Outkast rapper, D-Nice, Jarobi from ACTQ, White, and Chappelle.

“Me , Dave , D-nice , jack white and jarobi hard at work on the new Andre 3000 album,” read the photo‘s caption. And while it could be taken as a joke considering D-Nice’s original caption, other photos featuring D’Angelo, De La Soul’s Posdonus and others in a recording studio suggest that there might be more to the story than previously thought.

Of course, we’re not going to get our hopes up too high but is it that much of a stretch to think these many recording artists would be gathered under one roof and not be working on an epic chapter of music? Time will only tell.

Photo: Instagram

