Chris Brown Bullies Tinashe On Social Media For Unfollowing Him On Twitter

Chris Brown is setting the internet on fire, again. This time singer Tinashe has caught the wrath of the R&B singer’s social media war path for unfollowing him on Twitter.

In case you missed it, Tinashe unfollowed Brown after he made disparaging remarks about singer Kehlani’s suicide attempt. Apparently, Brown, who appears on Tinashe’s single “Player,” noticed the unfollow and chose to take offense. He threw stones at Tinashe on Instagram by writing “Notice that I’m not the one asking to get on anyone’s record, this is them thinking they are standing up for something” in a since deleted post mocking her album sales in comparison to his.

But then, after an interview with San Francisco radio station 106 KMEL where Tinashe insisted that she was not bothered by Brown’s antics, things took an even deepr dive.

She told KMEL’s Shay Diddy:

“I felt like it was just so unnecessary. I just think it’s silly, petty. It’s not even worth it, it’s not a big deal to me. I don’t think that follows on Twitter are a big deal. If I see him, I would love to speak to him. I would love if he would reach out. I have absolutely nothing against him. We’re on good terms, as far as I knew.”

While she assumed that she was on good terms with Brown, he drew an even longer line in the sand when he hopped back on Instagram to roast her on Baller Alert’s Instagram page.

Per Baller Alert:

