Diddy Announces Second Bad Boy Reunion Show Date, Tickets On Sale Today [VIDEO]

Take that, take that. After the overwhelming response to the Bad Boy Reunion concert scheduled to take place in Brooklyn on May 20, Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced that he is adding a second show for May 21.

With everybody and their mama, and even Biggie’s first born, feeling left out in the cold after tickets for the Bad Boy Reunion concert sold out in seven minutes, label and crew founder Diddy aka Puff Daddy has announced a second show.

The May 21 show is even more appropriate since it is the birthday of the label’s first star The Notorious B.I.G. With the first show on Friday, May 2o and the second on Saturday, May 21, the event has essentially turned into a Bad Boy Reunion weekend.

Per release:

After selling out the special Bad Boy Family Reunion show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Friday, May 20th in just seven minutes, PUFF DADDY & THE FAMILY are pleased to announce another special night at Barclay’s Center following the first concert, on Saturday May 21st . Special guests Mary J. Blige, Swizz Beatz and DMX will join Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, Lil’ Kim, Mase, French Montana, Total, 112, Carl Thomas, Mario Winans, Machine Gun Kelly, Young Joc and Black Rob for this memorable second night.

Diddy made the announcement via Snapchat and later shared the news on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS!! We added a 2nd show in NYC!! MAY 20th & 21st it's going down in Brooklyn!! #BADBOYFamilyReunionTour pic.twitter.com/E1qkFMYj2J — Diddy (@diddy) April 11, 2016

If you played yourself the first time, don't play yourself THIS TIME!! 10AM https://t.co/Ljqr4SbTXK @LiveNation pic.twitter.com/UbNXzdr0rn — Diddy (@diddy) April 11, 2016

PUFF DADDY PSA!! MAY 20th & 21st we're celebrating 20 years worth of HITS at the Barclays!!#BADBOYFamilyReunionTour pic.twitter.com/MXSpi0GkOH — Diddy (@diddy) April 11, 2016

Outkast saw a similar reaction when they announced the date for their reunion show in Atlanta in 2014. The first night sold out in minutes, a second show sold out even faster. Ultimately they wound up having to add a third show that sold out as well.

The Brooklyn Nets basketball team that plays at the Barclays Center is not making the playoffs this year and their season will be over this week. There are no event scheduled for Sunday, May 22. So, that opens up the opportunity for Diddy to add a third show since the second show is expected to sell out fast too.

Tickets for the May 21 show will go on sale today, Monday April 11 at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com. No word on if the Biggie hologram will debut there.

Photo: WEEN.com