Happy Birthday David Banner: 10 Of His Greatest Contributions

David Banner turns 42-years old today. Ever since his 2003 hit “Like A Pimp” help spark the South’s takeover of Hip-Hop, Banner has emerged as one of the culture’s most outspoken artists. Whether it’s on the stage or on Capitol Hill, Banner never wastes a chance to represent his Mississippi roots. Here is a history of some of his greatest moments.Born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, Banner was born Lavell Crump and he was using his voice as an instrument long before he became a rapper. As a student at Southern University he was voted SGA President. His relationship with the school did hit a rough patch though. He fought to have the school audited while he held the office, an act that he claims administration was not happy about.

Banner was also banned from performing on campus for nearly ten years, starting right around the time his hit single “Like A Pimp” took off. The ban came about after a local radio station handed out copies of the explicit version of his debut album, Mississippi: The Album. The then-vice president of student affairs was offended by the language and banned Banner from performing at the Homecoming concert that year. Banner was never invited back after that either. It should be noted that it was the radio station, not Banner himself who handed the CDs to the children. The ban was eventually lifted in 2015.

BEING SGA PRESIDENT AT SOUTHERN UNIV. AND THE HEAL THE HOOD CONCERT FOR KATRINA (THESE ARE MY MOST PROUD MOMENTS) — DAVID BANNER (@davidbanner) June 10, 2010

