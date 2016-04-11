Royce Da 5’9″ Streams Layers LP | Wired Tracks 4.11.16

Surprise, surprise. Royce Da 5’9” is streaming his new album, Layers, guilt-free before it releases on Friday (April 15).

Featuring a total of 17 tracks, the Detroit rap veteran assembles a cast of characters that will make any lover of unfiltered, uncut rhymes and breathtaking production shed a tear. Guests include Pusha T, Rick Ross, and Mr. Porter. Expect production from S1, DJ Khalil, Jake One, Nottz, and Porter.

Pre-order Royce’s Layers via iTunes. Stream it in Wired Tracks below.

