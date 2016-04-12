Ice Cube And Common Officially Settle Their Beef On The Tonight Show [VIDEO]

Ice Cube and Common recently settled their beef like some grown [rich] men and came together to make a song called “Real People” that appears on the soundtrack for Barbershop 3, a film they both act in. The new pals made their friendship official by performing the track on The Tonight Show.

Backed by house band The Roots, Cube and Com’ rocked the stage like true veterans.

Times have changed from when these two MCs were once at each others throats.

Photo: Screen shot

