The Credits For Kendrick Lamar’s untitled unmastered Have Been Revealed

Thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s producer Soundwave, we finally have some names to put on his untitled unmastered album. Obviously we recognized Bilal and Ceelo Green’s voices, but this new information lets us know who else was behind the scenes.

Soundwave posted the official credits via his Twitter earlier today. While the songs remain untitled, we now know who did what. Many of the musicians involved are the same cast who contributed to To Pimp A Butterfly. Bilal, Ana Wise, Terrace Martin and Thundercat are present throughout the album with at least one of them appearing on every track. Kendrick’s fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA is credited for supplying additional vocals on three tracks, so now you know whose faint voice is heard whispering in the background.

Perhaps the biggest reveal is seeing who the other two rappers on “untitled 05” are. The second verse on the song was performed by TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson who also appeared on Ab Soul’s “Dub Sac” and releases music via Soundcloud every once in a while. The third rapper who traded bars back and forth with Kendrick was none other than TDE’s first artist Jay Rock.

The credits also tell us who produced the songs on the eight song project. We already knew that Cardo and Swizz Beatz’ son Egypt collaborated on “untitled 07“ but we also learn that Young Exclusive and Frank Dukes (Eminem, Mac Miller, Travis $cott) contributed to the song. We also finally get to know who produced the track that spawned interest in Kendrick’s unreleased music, “untitled 03.” The credit goes to Madagascar-based producer Astronote. Kendrick himself also got some producer credits for “untitled 04” aka “Head Is The Answer.”

The “official” credits do have a mistake though. Adrian Younge produced the jazzy “untitled 06” featuring Ceelo Green, but his name is spelled incorrectly. “Adrienne Young” is a country singer from Virginia.

