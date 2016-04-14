A$AP Bari & A$AP Rocky Launch VLONE Menswear Line & Pop-Up Shop In L.A. [Photos]

A$AP Bari is ready to make a mark on the fashion world at large. The A$AP Mob co-founder, creative director, designer and stylist, formally launched his VLONE contemporary menswear line by way of a 15-look runway presentation in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday (April 13) night.

A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, and embattled budding stylist Ian Connor, were in the building for the launch that kicked off a 15-day L.A. pop-up shop, opening today. The retail space features looks from the runway presentation, alongside limited edition pieces from VLONE x Off-White Capsule collection.

The fashion brand made its European debut at Paris Fashion Week, alongside a surprise pop-up shop that sold out within two hours. For the L.A. installment, VLONE teamed with Digital Domain (the special effects company behind Hologram Tupac’s Coachella debut) to turn the fashion event into an interactive experience. Five cameras were placed around the venue, capturing 360 views of the presentation, which will be available exclusively on the VLONE website.

Hit the gallery for photos from the fashion presentation.

—

Photos: Grit Creative Group

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »