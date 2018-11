Early this morning (April 15), Kid Cudi dropped another surprise cut called “All In.” Like the previously released “Frequency,” there is no word yet on where this song will land.

The methodical groove is credited to Mike Will Made It. “I hate the man that I was so I’m becoming,” croons the former G.O.O.D. music, but still very much affiliated, rapper.

If you’re a Cudi devotee, you’ll like this joint. Listen to “All In” below.

Mad love to the homie Mike Will for blessing me with that raw ass fuckin beat 😭 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 15, 2016

