Drake Debuts New Liquor Brand, Virginia Black Whiskey

Looks like Drake is done with Moscato and ordering something a little stronger from the bar. The Canadian-rapper is coming out with his own American Whiskey called Virginia Black.

Virginia Black whiskey comes via a partnership between Drake and spirits maker Brent Hocking, the man who created DeLeon Tequila and later sold it to Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2014.

Drake first shared images of the Virginia Black bottle on his Instagram in March.

First look @virginiablackwhiskey

#decadence

