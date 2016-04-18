Beyoncé Reveals Full Trailer For Lemonade [VIDEO]

Beyoncé has released a full trailer for her mystery Lemonade “event” that his set to air on HBO on April 23.Beyoncé continues to feed her BeeHive more honey in a year that started with her “Formation” song and video, a performance at the Super Bowl and then the debut of her Ivy Park athletic clothing line. In this minute long clip “King Bey” is seen rocking the same blonde cornrows that fans salivated over from the “Formation” video. As quick shots and cutaways from parking lots, brewing storms and staircases flash, you can also see Bey swinging a baseball bat and contorting her body. In the background she can be heard whispering, “The past and the present merge to meet us here,” “What are you hiding?,” and “Why can’t you see me?”

The trailer does not reveal exactly what Lemonade is and chances are we will not know until it’s time for us to know. The “event” is set to premier on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 9 p.m.